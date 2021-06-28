Johanna Konta Ruled Out Of Wimbledon due to COVID contact

Britain’s tennis star Johanna Konta was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament because one of her team members has tested positive for COVID-19.

Johanna Konta, who was seeded 27th, ruled out after a member of her team tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

According to the board management, the tennis player must self-isolate for 10 days. The 30-year-old was due to play Czech Katerina Siniakova in the first round on Tuesday.

A statement by Wimbledon said: “A member of Johanna Konta’s team presented with Covid-19 symptoms this morning, and immediately isolated and undertook a PCR test in accordance with The Championships’ testing protocols.”

“A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC, together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact. In line with government legislation, she is required to self-isolate for 10 days and therefore is withdrawn from The Championships.

“Both Johanna and her team member had tested negative on all their previous tests undertaken within the Championships’ protocols. Both individuals were advised of the positive test and close contact classification and are now self-isolating for the next 10 days,” it added.

Our heartfelt sympathies are with Johanna and we hope to see her back on court as soon as possible. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2021

However, she will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Yafan Wang of China.

Two weeks earlier, Konta won her first WTA title for four years in Nottingham.