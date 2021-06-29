Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR: Today 1 KWD TO PKR rates on, 29th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 11:23 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is common in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to PKR  Exchange Rates (Updated 29th June 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 484.00 PKR
5 KWD 2420 PKR
10 KWD 4840 PKR
25 KWD 12100 PKR
50 KWD 24200 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 484  PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  24200 PKRPKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

England v Pakistan third ODI will be allowed to have 19,000 spectators
2 hours ago
England vs Pakistan third ODI will be allowed to have 19,000 spectators

The England vs Pakistan third ODI, scheduled for July 13, has been...
Mbappe apologises for missing the shootout as France exits Euro 2020
2 hours ago
Mbappe apologizes for missing the shootout as France exits Euro 2020

Kylian Mbappe apologizes for missing the game-winning spot-kick in France's 5-4 shootout...
Men’s T20 World Cup In UAE
3 hours ago
Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Will Be Hosted By UAE & Oman, Announces ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally confirmed that the Men’s T20...
Sania Mirza
3 hours ago
“Being An Athlete With A Toddler is definitely not easy”: Sania Mirza

Famed tennis star Sania Mirza has recently opened up about the challenges...
Ronaldo armband reaction after Euro 2020 exit
4 hours ago
Ronaldo Breaks Silence After Throwing Captain’s Armband On Pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided his reaction to his disappointing gesture of throwing...
Paul Pogba Euro 2020 France knockout
5 hours ago
Manchester United’s Neville, Keane Not Happy With Pogba after France’s Euro 2020 exit

Famous football champion Paul Pogba is receiving criticism from Manchester United legends...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
4 mins ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
9 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
50 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
59 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...