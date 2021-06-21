Latest PSL Points table 2021 updated, June 2021

Latest PSL Points table 2021 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL 2021) is the 6th season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2015.
The winners of today’s game will make it to the June 24 final.
PSL 6 Points Table 2021
Check the Updated PSL 6 points table with the latest rankings. (Updated, June 2021)
|S.No
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Islamabad United
|10
|8
|2
|16
|+0.859
|2
|Multan Sultans
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+1.050
|3
|Peshawar Zalmi
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+0.586
|5
|Karachi Kings
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.115
|4
|Lahore Qalandars
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.589
|6
|Quetta Gladiators
|10
|2
|8
|4
|-1.786