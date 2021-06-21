Double Click 728 x 90
Latest PSL Points table 2021 updated, June 2021

21st Jun, 2021. 06:25 pm
PSL 6 Points Table 2021

Latest PSL Points table 2021 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL 2021) is the 6th season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2015.

The winners of today’s game will make it to the June 24 final.

PSL 6 Points Table 2021

Check the Updated PSL 6 points table  with the latest rankings. (Updated, June 2021)

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United108216+0.859
2 Multan Sultans105510+1.050
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
5 Karachi Kings105510-0.115
4Lahore Qalandars105510-0.589
6 Quetta Gladiators10284-1.786
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 1
13 mins ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 1

Karachi King will face Peshawar Zalmi today at night in the eliminator...
32 mins ago
PSL 2021: Multan Sultans Wins The Toss, Elects To Bat Against Islamabad United

Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat against Islamabad United...
PSL 2021: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultan In Qualifier
39 mins ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultan In Qualifier

Islamabad United will face Multan Sultan in the Qualifier of Pakistan Super...
Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon
1 day ago
Tennis Star Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon Due To His Calf Injury

Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic has announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon due...
Babar Azam 500 runs in PSL season
1 day ago
Babar Azam Makes History By Scoring 500 Runs In A Single PSL Season

Babar Azam becomes the first player to score 500 runs in a...
Euro 2020 Germany thrash Portugal
1 day ago
Euro 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2 In Six-goal thriller

Three-times European champions Germany bagged another emphatic 4-2 win over Portugal in...
