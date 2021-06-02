Latest updates on PSL 2021 Remaining Matches

Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) about to start in a few days, fans are excited to watch the remaining matches of Pakistan super league 6.

According to resources, Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) is willing to start tournament (PSL 2021) from Monday (7th June 2021).

The T20 cricket tournament was postponed on March 4 after a spate of positive Covid-19 tests. Only 14 games were finished in the 34-match tournament.

Moreover, the final match would be held on 24th June which was placed on 20th June, Reportedly.

Read more: PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed; 6 others leave for Abu Dhabi via Bahrain