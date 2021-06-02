Double Click 900 x 250

Latest updates on PSL 2021 Remaining Matches

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 07:48 pm
PSL 2021 Remaining Matches

Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) about to start in a few days, fans are excited to watch the remaining matches of Pakistan super league 6.

According to resources, Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) is willing to start tournament (PSL 2021) from Monday (7th June 2021).

The T20 cricket tournament was postponed on March 4 after a spate of positive Covid-19 tests. Only 14 games were finished in the 34-match tournament.

Moreover, the final match would be held on 24th June which was placed on 20th June, Reportedly.

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Karachi Kings5326+0.697
2 Peshawar Zalmi5326+0.273
3 Islamabad United4316+0.202
4Lahore Qalandars4316+0.085
5 Multan Sultans5142-0.213
6 Quetta Gladiators5142-0.97