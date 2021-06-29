Double Click 728 x 90
Manchester United’s Neville, Keane Not Happy With Pogba after France’s Euro 2020 exit

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 01:07 pm
Famous football champion Paul Pogba is receiving criticism from Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane after France got knocked out of Euro 2020 championship by Switzerland.

Switzerland’s Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe’s spot-kick to secure a 5-4 shootout victory over the world champion following a thrilling 3-3 draw and knocking it out of the Euro 2020 Championship.

Les Bleus were the favourites to go all the way this summer but ended up being beaten on penalties by the Swiss on Monday in the last-16.

Karim Benzema secured twice for the French to start their comeback, but Paul Pogba’s screamer and his magnificent passing stole the show among the France ranks.

However, both Neville and Pogba admitted that they were “frustrated” by his display because he can be guilty of being too adventurous in the wrong positions sometimes.

Neville told: “We saw the best and the worst of him in the second half. He takes risks on the ball, but you want those risks to be in the final third, not in the defensive third, and they get counter-attacked on.”

Meanwhile, Keane added: “He can be frustrating. This is all a part of Paul’s character, which people love to see, but then I’d be looking at the goal they conceded in injury time, where he was sloppy in midfield. That’s the bit I’d be really critical about.

It seems harsh because he’s done some brilliant stuff going forward tonight. There’s no doubting Paul’s quality, just the other side, maybe his maturity.”

“He was at his best in Juventus when he probably got a bit more freedom and was surrounded by more men, more characters, probably better quality players.”

“But even today, he still leaves you frustrated. For all his brilliant quality coming forward, I still think he lacks that discipline defensively,” he added.

Roy Keane further said: “That’s the key, the top players manage to do it week in week out and Paul, to me, still doesn’t quite do it.”

