Novak Djokovic reaches Mallorca doubles final ahead of Wimbledon

The iconic Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic reached the doubles final of the Mallorca Championships on Thursday ahead of Wimbledon next week.

Novak Djokovic, the world number one is giving his best with some grass-court practice in Mallorca before attempting to win his 20th Grand Slam singles title at the All England Club.

Djokovic and his Spanish partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera defeated third seeds Oliver Marach and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the final in their first tournament.

“I don’t think we expected to reach the finals,” Djokovic said. “But if we play well, we can return very well, we serve very well and I think we have a quite solid net game.”

“All around, everything clicked quite amazingly in the last several days for us. I’m just super thrilled to share the court with him and to reach our first final together,” he added.

Djokovic will be hoping to claim his second doubles title after he won the doubles tournament at Queen’s alongside Jonathan Erlich in 2010.

Earlier, Djokovic had triumphed his 19th Grand Slam title as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller on Sunday.

The tennis star had become the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final.

After an incredible journey that involved striking defending champion Rafael Nadal, Djokovic gained the right to call himself the champion with a miraculous comeback win in the final after losing the first two sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Serb won 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

All about the Hardware 🏆 Take a look back at each champion crowned during the 2021 edition of Roland-Garros.#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 14, 2021

Djokovic is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.