Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Novak Djokovic reaches Mallorca doubles final ahead of Wimbledon

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 10:07 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Novak Djokovic Wimbledon

The iconic Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic reached the doubles final of the Mallorca Championships on Thursday ahead of Wimbledon next week.

Novak Djokovic, the world number one is giving his best with some grass-court practice in Mallorca before attempting to win his 20th Grand Slam singles title at the All England Club.

Djokovic and his Spanish partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera defeated third seeds Oliver Marach and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the final in their first tournament.

“I don’t think we expected to reach the finals,” Djokovic said. “But if we play well, we can return very well, we serve very well and I think we have a quite solid net game.”

“All around, everything clicked quite amazingly in the last several days for us. I’m just super thrilled to share the court with him and to reach our first final together,” he added.

Djokovic will be hoping to claim his second doubles title after he won the doubles tournament at Queen’s alongside Jonathan Erlich in 2010.

Earlier, Djokovic had triumphed his 19th Grand Slam title as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller on Sunday.

The tennis star had become the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final.

After an incredible journey that involved striking defending champion Rafael Nadal, Djokovic gained the right to call himself the champion with a miraculous comeback win in the final after losing the first two sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Serb won 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

8 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
23 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
32 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
60 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

8 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
23 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
32 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
60 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...