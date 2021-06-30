Pakistan cricket team trains in A 4 hour session in Derby

The Pakistan cricket team had a full four-hour training session in the pleasant weather of the Derby.

The national team players practiced bowling, batting and fielding outdoors in the cloudy weather.

The ODI series between Pakistan and England will start on July 8.

The players first did physical training and fielding drills, then a long practice session of batting and bowling.

Pakistan will play a series of three ODIs and three T20I matches in England. The first ODI will be played on July 8 in Cardiff.