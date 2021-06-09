David Miller, South Africa’s hard-hitting batsman said that Wahab Riaz from Pakistan is the fastest bowler I have ever played with.

Speaking to media officials recently, David Miller said that he aims to make an impact for his team during his short stint with Peshawar Zalmi in the remainders of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6.

“I’ve had that question about who’s the fastest bowler I’ve ever faced, and Wahab Riaz is definitely one. I’ve played against him a lot of times in my career. And he’s always a competitor and I’m looking forward to playing under him this next couple of games,” the South African cricketer said.

“He wants to win. And yeah, he demands guys to be up for the challenge and putting in the hard work at training. So, I’m looking forward to being a part of it. I think he’s got a lot of good things, a lot of good qualities as a leader,” the 31-year-old cricketer said about Riaz.

“I’m not here for too long, just for a couple of games and just trying to make a big impact towards the team in whatever space I can for the short amount of time. I always wanted to play in this competition,” he said.

He further said that spinners will have a greater role during the remainders of the Pakistan Super League matches in the United Arab Emirates.

“Spinners have been hugely valuable by picking up wickets. They go for a lot of runs but they were picking up wickets,” he said.

David Miller Will Leave For West Indies After Few Matches Played For Zalmi

Moreover, Miller will be available for Peshawar Zalmi for just a few games before heading for West Indies on June 15.

“I will possibly be with Zalmi for just a couple of games before heading for the West Indies. Till that time I am ready to play any role for my franchise team be it of a pinch hitter or staying at the wicket for a longer time. It is up to management to decide. What I want is to contribute to the team’s cause in the best possible way,” he said.

“Zalmi are good enough to pose a tough challenge to all teams in the PSL. Looking forward to the best possible start as it would help the team stay among the top table teams,” he said.

Miller further added, “I could be on the field in the second or the third over or maybe in the 15th. Wherever I get a chance, I will try to make it count. I have always preferred walking in at No 5. I am excited to play at the venue where I enjoyed playing in the past.”