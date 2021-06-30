Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan’s youngest mountain princess to climb 8,047-meter high Broad Peak

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 01:01 pm
Pakistan's youngest mountain princess

Selena Khawaja, a 12-year-old mountaineer from Abbottabad, has reached Skardu and she is determined to climb the 8,047-meter high Broad Peak, located in the Karakoram mountain range about eight kilometres (five miles) from K2.

Selena Khawaja says that the environment has been been destroyed due to pollution, and that she wants to play a role in saving the world.

It should be noted that Selena set a new world record in 2019 by climbing the most difficult 7,027-meter high peak ‘Spantik’ located in District Shigar. She had set this record at the age of 10.

At the age of 9, Selena set a world record by climbing the world’s third highest peak, 6,050 meters, Minglik Sar.

Selena Khawaja has also set a world record by climbing the 5,765 meter high ‘Quz Sar’ Peak.

Selena Khawaja, a young climber, has been trained by her father, who has set up a fitness club at home to prepare her to play with dangers, given his daughter’s dedication and passion.

