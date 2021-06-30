Pakistan’s youngest mountain princess to climb 8,047-meter high Broad Peak

Selena Khawaja, a 12-year-old mountaineer from Abbottabad, has reached Skardu and she is determined to climb the 8,047-meter high Broad Peak, located in the Karakoram mountain range about eight kilometres (five miles) from K2.

Selena Khawaja says that the environment has been been destroyed due to pollution, and that she wants to play a role in saving the world.

It should be noted that Selena set a new world record in 2019 by climbing the most difficult 7,027-meter high peak ‘Spantik’ located in District Shigar. She had set this record at the age of 10.

#SummitAlert#Pakistan ‘s 10 years old Selena Khawaja became the #youngest person ever to stand on top of #Spantik peak (7,027m) this morning. This record also holds special value as this makes her the youngest #climber ever to #summit a #7000er anywhere in the world#karakoram pic.twitter.com/t0sMTbzTcl — The Karakoram Club (@KarakoramClub) July 17, 2019

At the age of 9, Selena set a world record by climbing the world’s third highest peak, 6,050 meters, Minglik Sar.

Selena Khawaja has also set a world record by climbing the 5,765 meter high ‘Quz Sar’ Peak.

Selena Khawaja, a young climber, has been trained by her father, who has set up a fitness club at home to prepare her to play with dangers, given his daughter’s dedication and passion.