Paul Pogba says he has more ‘freedom’ with France than at Man united

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

15th Jun, 2021. 07:03 pm
Paul Pogba says he enjoys more ‘freedom’ with the national side and admits he wants to play more offensively for Manchester United.

The Frenchman was often played on the left flank by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term, though he would sometimes be deployed in a two-man midfield alongside Scott McTominay or Fred.

Paul Pogba was used in a three-man midfield at Juventus which gave him license to get forward but United’s creative play revolves around Bruno Fernandes, meaning Pogba must fit in around the Portuguese playmaker.

And Pogba admits he would prefer to be given more ‘freedom’ at Old Trafford, which he says he enjoys more with the national side.

‘It’s true that at Juve it was different from Manchester United,’ Pogba told the French newspaper L’Equipe.

‘We were already playing with three midfielders [at Juve], in 5-3-2. I had the freedom, I had to be in the box, to attack. It was an obligation. In Manchester, I have the freedom to go into the box, but the priority is to play and defend.”

‘We [France] play in 4-2-3-1, also a diamond. I am a little more in the transmission, in the construction. But I have more freedom than in Manchester to enter the box, to make runs forwards.

‘At the same time, when you have Griezmann, Kylian, you don’t want to enter their spaces, you don’t need to.”

‘I would like [at Manchester United [to play more offensive [laughs]. To score fifteen goals per season is what I would like.

‘But Patrick [Vieira] said it, we must put ourselves at the service of the collective. In Manchester, as in blue, the collective will always come before the player.’

