Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Points table PSL 6: Latest PSL 2021 Points table (Pakistan Super League)

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 10:40 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 6 Points Table 2021

Points table PSL 6 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL 2021) is the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2015.

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) announced the remaining matches schedule and it will be played in Abu Dhabi from tomorrow 9th to 24th June.

Moreover, Islamabad United Standing on 2nd Place After beating Quetta Gladiators.

Points table PSL 6: Latest PSL 2021 Points table

Check the Updated PSL 2021 points table  with the latest rankings. (Updated, June 2021)

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match today
1 hour ago
PSL 2021 Live: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score Updates

PSL 2021 Live: Peshawar Zalmi will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field, vs Peshawar Zalmi
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field against Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match today
3 hours ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match today

Quetta Gladiators, at the bottom of the points table in the sixth...
PSL 2021
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: PSL History created by Islamabad United

Karachi: Islamabad United became the first team in the Pakistan Super League...
Indian team Sri Lanka tour
6 hours ago
India’s Squad To Quarantine For Two Weeks Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

The second-string India squad for the Sri Lanka tour will gather in Mumbai...
Shakib Al Hasan four-match ban
7 hours ago
Shakib Al Hasan To Face A Four-Match Ban Over unruly On-Field Behaviour

Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan, who lost his cool while arguing with...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

corona in india
1 hour ago
India records world’s highest daily coronavirus death toll

India has reported the maximum single-day coronavirus death toll in the world,...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match today
1 hour ago
PSL 2021 Live: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score Updates

PSL 2021 Live: Peshawar Zalmi will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at...
Remove term: anti-Polio campaign anti-Polio campaign
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio praised by UN agencies

The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (WHO)...
jhanvi kapoor in white kurta
2 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant & stylish in her latest photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talked-about actresses from Gen Y....