Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Commentators, Presenters Announced For The Remainders

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 04:14 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021 commentators announced

The commentators and presenters for the remainders of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, all set to resume from tonight (June 9), have been announced.

The ever-green voice of Pakistan cricket Ramiz Raja will be joined by four overseas commentators. Grant Elliot, David Gower, Pommie Mbangwa, JP Duminy are the foreign names while Bazid Khan, Tariq Saeed, Sana Mir, Sikandar Bakht are the locals.

Zainab Abbas will perform duties as s presenter.

The wait is over for all the cricket fans as the remaining matches for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 are resuming today (Wednesday) in Abu Dhabi.

The PSL 6 was abandoned in March due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the globe and the fans had to face much drama regarding visa and flight delays, among other issues.

However, all that has been put to rest as the two-time PSL champions, Islamabad United take on the challenging Lahore Qalandars in a high-octane clash tonight.

The match will begin at 9:000pm Pakistan Standard Time.

PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer said, “Spectacular arrangements had been made by the board for fans of the league across the globe.”

“We faced a few difficulties in the beginning but the PSL will succeed at the end of the day,” he said. “The weather is a great challenge, which is why we have changed match timings,” Naseer added.

Naseer said the PSL has grown into a “global brand”, adding that despite all challenges and difficulties, international commentators wanted to arrive in Abu Dhabi for the exciting clashes.

PSL 6 Full Schedule

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: 'Lahore Qalandars' choose to bowl first against Islamabad United
4 mins ago
PSL 2021: ‘Lahore Qalandars’ choose to bowl first against Islamabad United

‘Lahore Qalandars’ have won the toss and decided to bowl first against...
Amitabh Bachchan
5 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan issues warning over the ongoing covid-19 crisis

Bollywood versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter and issued a...
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget
7 mins ago
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget

KARACHI: The equity market remained under selling pressure on Wednesday, as investors...
Maryam Nawaz
10 mins ago
PTI government has provided air bases to the United States: Maryam Nawaz

The PML-N leader said that as per the international media, the PTI...
Salman Butt is considering a future as a match referee
25 mins ago
Salman Butt is now trying to become match umpire

Salman Butt, a Pakistani cricketer is now trying to become a match...
Saudi Arabia Extends Visa
26 mins ago
Saudi Arabia extends visa validity for expats who are outside the kingdom

Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the validity of the resident permits...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021: 'Lahore Qalandars' choose to bowl first against Islamabad United
4 mins ago
PSL 2021: ‘Lahore Qalandars’ choose to bowl first against Islamabad United

‘Lahore Qalandars’ have won the toss and decided to bowl first against...
Amitabh Bachchan
5 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan issues warning over the ongoing covid-19 crisis

Bollywood versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter and issued a...
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget
7 mins ago
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget

KARACHI: The equity market remained under selling pressure on Wednesday, as investors...
Maryam Nawaz
10 mins ago
PTI government has provided air bases to the United States: Maryam Nawaz

The PML-N leader said that as per the international media, the PTI...