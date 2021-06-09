PSL 2021: Commentators, Presenters Announced For The Remainders

The commentators and presenters for the remainders of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, all set to resume from tonight (June 9), have been announced.

The ever-green voice of Pakistan cricket Ramiz Raja will be joined by four overseas commentators. Grant Elliot, David Gower, Pommie Mbangwa, JP Duminy are the foreign names while Bazid Khan, Tariq Saeed, Sana Mir, Sikandar Bakht are the locals.

Zainab Abbas will perform duties as s presenter.

🎙 Announcing the Announcers 🎙 Meet our commentators, experts and presenters for the #HBLPSL6 Abu Dhabi leg! Action commences in a few hours 😉 #MatchDikhao pic.twitter.com/QJZyQTTUqT — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 9, 2021

The wait is over for all the cricket fans as the remaining matches for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 are resuming today (Wednesday) in Abu Dhabi.

The PSL 6 was abandoned in March due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the globe and the fans had to face much drama regarding visa and flight delays, among other issues.

However, all that has been put to rest as the two-time PSL champions, Islamabad United take on the challenging Lahore Qalandars in a high-octane clash tonight.

The match will begin at 9:000pm Pakistan Standard Time.

PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer said, “Spectacular arrangements had been made by the board for fans of the league across the globe.”

“We faced a few difficulties in the beginning but the PSL will succeed at the end of the day,” he said. “The weather is a great challenge, which is why we have changed match timings,” Naseer added.

Naseer said the PSL has grown into a “global brand”, adding that despite all challenges and difficulties, international commentators wanted to arrive in Abu Dhabi for the exciting clashes.