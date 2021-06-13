PSL 2021: David Miller, 2 Other Foreign Players To Leave Zalmi Squad Tomorrow

Peshawar Zalmi’s three overseas players David Miller, Fabien Allen and Fidel Edwards will leave the side tomorrow.

According to sources, David Miller and other players will fly to the Caribbean as South Africa and West Indies are scheduled to play five-match T20I series, starting from June 26.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators’ Andre Russell, Multan Sultans’ Shimron Hetmyer and Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali will also leave their respective side.

Moreover, Miller will be available for Peshawar Zalmi for just a few games before heading for West Indies on June 15.

“I will possibly be with Zalmi for just a couple of games before heading for the West Indies. Till that time I am ready to play any role for my franchise team be it of a pinch hitter or staying at the wicket for a longer time. It is up to management to decide. What I want is to contribute to the team’s cause in the best possible way,” he said.

“Zalmi are good enough to pose a tough challenge to all teams in the PSL. Looking forward to the best possible start as it would help the team stay among the top table teams,” he said.

Miller further added, “I could be on the field in the second or the third over or maybe in the 15th. Wherever I get a chance, I will try to make it count. I have always preferred walking in at No 5. I am excited to play at the venue where I enjoyed playing in the past.”