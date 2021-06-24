PSL 2021 Final: Daren Sammy Extends A Hopeful Message For Fans In ‘Pashto’

As Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans are all set to lock horn for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 final tonight, Zalmi’s head coach Daren Sammy has shared a message for his fans in ‘Pashto’.

Ahead of the final match, Daren Sammy is hopeful to take the PSL 2021 winners’ title home. said they are hopeful to win the PSL title again.

“Dera Dera Manana [Thankyou very much] for support. Inshallah, we will win the cup,” he said.

The thrilling finale show for all the cricket fans is just around the corner as Multan Sultans, for the very first time, are qualified for PSL 2021 final and will clash against Peshawar Zalmi tonight.

Multan Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan will try his utmost to defeat the experienced Peshawar Zalmi tonight at 9 pm in Abu Dhabi.

PSL 6 Prize Money:

Winner – PKR 75million

Runner-up – PKR 30million

Player of the tournament – PKR3million

Best Batsman – PKR0.8million

Best Bowler – PKR0.8million

Best Fielder – PKR0.8million

Best Wicketkeeper – PKR0.8million

Spirit of Cricket – PKR3.2million

SQUAD

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani