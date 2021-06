Watch PSL 2021 Final Live Score: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultan Match updates (Final)

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi in Final at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Sultans beat Islamabad United to reach the final whereas Zalmi beat Karachi Kings and Islamabad in both eliminators to reach their fourth PSL final.

When and what time will Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 final begin?

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 final will begin on June 24 at 9:30 PM IST.

Peshawar Zalmi Won the toss and chose to ball first.