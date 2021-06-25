PSL 2021 Final: Pakistan’s Sports Fraternity Felicitate Sultans Over Incredible Victory

Multan Sultan’s wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan added another feather to his name on Thursday night after his team bagged a 47-run victory against Zalmis in the final game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Team Multan Sultans listed themselves in the list of winners as they vanquished Peshawar Zalmis by 47 runs in PSL 2021 final in Abu Dhabi.

The 29-year-old Rizwan claimed three victims behind the wickets during Multan Sultans’ final against Peshawar Zalmi to take his total tally of PSL 6 dismissals behind the wickets to 20.

His dismissals included 18 catches and 2 stumpings from 12 matches.

This makes him the first-ever Pakistani wicket-keeper to have 20 dismissals behind the wickets in a single edition of any tournament.

However, the Pakistani sports fraternity, politicians and fans felicitated the Rizwan-led Multan Sultans on becoming the new champions of Pakistan Super League season 6.

Shoaib Malik, the Peshawar Zalmi player, tweeted, “A win for a truly deserving camp; great game overall Multan Sultans! This wasn’t our year but it feels good to have pitched against a well-rounded team and here’s to coming back strong for the next season. Until then #MatchDhikao, Dare to Dream & Stay Safe!”

– A win for a truly deserving camp; great game overall @MultanSultans! This wasn't our year but it feels good to have pitched against a well-rounded team and here's to coming back strong for the next season. Until then #MatchDhikao, Dare to Dream & Stay Safe! #WeGoOn #HBLPSL6 ♥️ — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 25, 2021

Zalmis’ captain Wahab Riaz congratulated the winning team and also thanked fans for the support.

Congrats to each member of @PeshawarZalmi squad for playing top cricket throughout #HBLPSL6 and reaching the final achievement. Well done boys! Well played @MultanSultans and congratulations from Zalmis #HBLPSL6 To all our fans: thank you, thank you, thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T9YbwnOVlM — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) June 25, 2021

“Mubarak to each and every member of @MultanSultans on becoming the new champions of @thePSLt20. I would also like to congratulate @TheRealPCB and the PSL 6 management team on a successful tournament. You guys have done an amazing job,” wrote Hassan Ali.

Mubarak to each and every member of @MultanSultans on becoming the new champions of @thePSLt20 🙌🏽 I would also like to congratulate @TheRealPCB and #HBLPSL6 management team on a successful tournament. You guys have done an amazing job 👍🏽 Looking forward to the next season. — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) June 25, 2021

Multan Sultan all the way ♥️.

Congratulations @iMRizwanPak You guys deserve every bit of it🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/U0MNQen18U — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) June 25, 2021

Congratulations to @MultanSultans on winning @thePSLt20 6.. to my team @PeshawarZalmi I say well fought on another great campaign, even though we are all disappointed..keep your heads up and comeback stronger. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nacewD8qwM — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 24, 2021