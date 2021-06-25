Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021 Final: Pakistan’s Sports Fraternity Felicitate Sultans Over Incredible Victory

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 12:19 pm
PSL 2021 Final Multan Sultans victory

Multan Sultan’s wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan added another feather to his name on Thursday night after his team bagged a 47-run victory against Zalmis in the final game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Team Multan Sultans listed themselves in the list of winners as they vanquished Peshawar Zalmis by 47 runs in PSL 2021 final in Abu Dhabi.

The 29-year-old Rizwan claimed three victims behind the wickets during Multan Sultans’ final against Peshawar Zalmi to take his total tally of PSL 6 dismissals behind the wickets to 20.

His dismissals included 18 catches and 2 stumpings from 12 matches.

This makes him the first-ever Pakistani wicket-keeper to have 20 dismissals behind the wickets in a single edition of any tournament.

However, the Pakistani sports fraternity, politicians and fans felicitated the Rizwan-led Multan Sultans on becoming the new champions of Pakistan Super League season 6.

Shoaib Malik, the Peshawar Zalmi player, tweeted, “A win for a truly deserving camp; great game overall Multan Sultans! This wasn’t our year but it feels good to have pitched against a well-rounded team and here’s to coming back strong for the next season. Until then #MatchDhikao, Dare to Dream & Stay Safe!”

Zalmis’ captain Wahab Riaz congratulated the winning team and also thanked fans for the support.

“Mubarak to each and every member of @MultanSultans on becoming the new champions of @thePSLt20. I would also like to congratulate @TheRealPCB and the PSL 6 management team on a successful tournament. You guys have done an amazing job,” wrote Hassan Ali. 

