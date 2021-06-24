PSL 2021 Final: Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali, Umaid Asif Suspended for breaching bio-secure bubble

A major blowout for Peshawar Zalmi ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 final tonight, as the cricket board announces to suspend Haider Ali and Umaid Asif after they admitted to charges of violating the tournament’s Health and Safety Protocols by meeting people from outside their designated bio-secure bubble and also failing to maintain the prescribed social distancing.

As per the decision by the PSL 2021 COVID-19 Management panel, Haider Ali and Umaid Asif will not be allowed to participate in the final battle against Multan Sultans tonight.

Haider, Umaid suspended from HBL PSL 6 final for bio-secure breach Read more: https://t.co/puxZE7fHTE#HBLPSL6 | #MatchDikhao — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 24, 2021

The two cricketers were found not to have interacted with any other squad members at any time after the incident and have been placed in room isolation.

Furthermore, Haider Ali has been withdrawn from the England and West Indies tours, respectively.

Chair of the Selectors Muhammad Wasim, in consultation with captain Babar Azam and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, has named Sohaib Maqsood as Haider Ali’s replacement for the two tours on which the Pakistan men’s national cricket team will play three ODIs and eight T20Is, apart from two Tests in Jamaica.

Sohaib has had a stellar Pakistan Super League 6, in which he has to date scored 363 runs in 11 matches with an average of 40.33 and strike rate of just under 153.

Sohaib has represented Pakistan in 26 ODIs and 20 T20Is, with his last T20I appearance being against New Zealand in Hamilton in January 2016.

On Thursday night, Multan Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan will try his utmost to defeat the experienced Peshawar Zalmi tonight at 9 pm as the two teams lock horns for the PSL 2021 trophy.

PSL 6 Prize Money:

Winner – PKR 75million

Runner-up – PKR 30million

Player of the tournament – PKR3million

Best Batsman – PKR0.8million

Best Bowler – PKR0.8million

Best Fielder – PKR0.8million

Best Wicketkeeper – PKR0.8million

Spirit of Cricket – PKR3.2million