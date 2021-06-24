Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021 Final: Prize Money For Winner and Runner-Up

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 12:39 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
PSL 2021 Prize Money Details

After 33 matches filled with the T20 razzmatazz, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will have a champion crowned at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening when Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi with the first ball to be bowled at 9 pm.

Also readPSL 2021 Final Live Score: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultan Match updates (Final)

Multan Sultans are first-timers in the PSL 2021 final, whereas Zalmis have previously tasted the flavour of championship match thrice from 2017 to 2019, including lifting the silverware in front of the Gaddafi Stadium fans in 2017.

Each of the teams won their respective eliminator matches against Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. Now, apart from winning the prestigious trophy, the winning team will be taking a lump sum home.

How much will the PSL 2021 champion team earn?

The winner of PSL 2021 will walk away with a whopping amount of INR 3.5 crore as a prize for their stellar efforts throughout the season. The runners-up, losing team in the final, will be awarded INR 1.5 crore. There are also significant prizes for the Player of the tournament, best batsman, bowler, fielder and wicket-keeper. Have a look!

PSL 2021 Prize Money:

Winner – INR 3.5 crore (PKR 75 million)

Runners-up – INR 1.5 crore (PKR 30 million)

Player of the tournament – INR 14.1 lakh (PKR 3 million)

Highest Run-Scorer – INR 3.75 lakh (PKR 0.8 million)

Highest Wicket-Taker – INR 3.75 lakh (PKR 0.8 million)

Best Fielder – INR 3.75 lakh (PKR 0.8 million)

Best Wicketkeeper – INR 3.75 lakh (PKR 0.8 million)

Spirit of Cricket – INR 15.01 lakh (PKR 3.2 million)

SQUAD

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

9 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
24 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
32 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
1 hour ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

9 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
24 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
32 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
1 hour ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...