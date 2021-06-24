PSL 2021 Final: Prize Money For Winner and Runner-Up

After 33 matches filled with the T20 razzmatazz, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will have a champion crowned at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening when Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi with the first ball to be bowled at 9 pm.

Also read: PSL 2021 Final Live Score: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultan Match updates (Final)

Multan Sultans are first-timers in the PSL 2021 final, whereas Zalmis have previously tasted the flavour of championship match thrice from 2017 to 2019, including lifting the silverware in front of the Gaddafi Stadium fans in 2017.

Each of the teams won their respective eliminator matches against Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. Now, apart from winning the prestigious trophy, the winning team will be taking a lump sum home.

How much will the PSL 2021 champion team earn?

The winner of PSL 2021 will walk away with a whopping amount of INR 3.5 crore as a prize for their stellar efforts throughout the season. The runners-up, losing team in the final, will be awarded INR 1.5 crore. There are also significant prizes for the Player of the tournament, best batsman, bowler, fielder and wicket-keeper. Have a look!

PSL 2021 Prize Money:

Winner – INR 3.5 crore (PKR 75 million)

Runners-up – INR 1.5 crore (PKR 30 million)

Player of the tournament – INR 14.1 lakh (PKR 3 million)

Highest Run-Scorer – INR 3.75 lakh (PKR 0.8 million)

Highest Wicket-Taker – INR 3.75 lakh (PKR 0.8 million)

Best Fielder – INR 3.75 lakh (PKR 0.8 million)

Best Wicketkeeper – INR 3.75 lakh (PKR 0.8 million)

Spirit of Cricket – INR 15.01 lakh (PKR 3.2 million)

SQUAD

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani