PSL 2021 Final: Sultans Will Try Their Utmost To Vanquish Zalmis For The Trophy Tonight

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 09:51 am
PSL 2021 Final

The thrilling finale show for all the cricket fans is just around the corner as Multan Sultans, for the very first time, are qualified for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 final and will clash against Peshawar Zalmi tonight.

Multan Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan will try his utmost to defeat the experienced Peshawar Zalmi tonight at 9 pm as the two teams lock horns for the PSL 2021 trophy.

Both sides did well in the playoffs to make it to the decider.

Sultans defeated Islamabad United in the Qualifier by 31 runs to reach their first PSL final. Zalmi, the 2017 tournament champions, defeated Karachi Kings by 5 wickets and overwhelmed two-time champions Islamabad United by 8 wickets in the eliminators to set the final date with Sultans.

Mohammad Rizwan has said the Sultans will go all out for the trophy.

“We are fully prepared. We will put in our best effort and will pray to God Almighty for the desired result,” Rizwan told a news conference on Wednesday.

The skipper said his team had prepared plans for the opposition.

“We will go with a different plan against every player. If we get an early wicket of Zazai, Zalmi has Shoaib Malik and they have depth in their batting. I cannot disclose the details but we have planned for the whole opposition,” Rizwan said.

PSL 6 Prize Money:

Winner – PKR 75million

Runner-up – PKR 30million

Player of the tournament – PKR3million

Best Batsman – PKR0.8million

Best Bowler – PKR0.8million

Best Fielder – PKR0.8million

Best Wicketkeeper – PKR0.8million

Spirit of Cricket – PKR3.2million

SQUAD

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

