PSL 2021: Gladiators’ Andre Russell leaves tournament halfway, returns home

After Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali left the tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 franchise Quetta Gladiators also suffer a major blowout after Andre Russell leaves the tournament halfway.

According to sources, Andre Russell has returned to his country after he was hit by a bouncer by Muhammad Musa and was stretchered off to a hospital following the match.

The Emirati cricketer Zahoor Khan, however, will replace Russell to be the part of Gladiators’ squad, sources added.

The Windies batsman couldn’t take part in last night’s match against Peshawar Zalmi, who defeated the Gladiators by 61 runs in the 19th match of PSL 2021.

Also, Zalmi secured the third spot in the points table after beating Quetta Gladiators on Saturday night.

Note that Mohammad Musa churned out a short delivery, catching Russell off-guard as the latter was in no position to negotiate the bouncer. The ball climbed steeply and hit the batter on the grill.

Naseem Shah Joined In As Andre Russell’s Concussion Substitute

After the 34-year-old player was carried off in a stretcher for further treatment of his concussion, right-arm fast bowler Naseem Shah was roped in as a like-for-like substitute for Russell.

United skipper Shadab Khan didn’t seem happy with Shah replacing Russell and could be seen taking to umpire Aleem Dar before the second innings.

Earlier, resuming after a heavy one-year-long ban for violating WADA’s anti-doping whereabouts clause, Russell appeared to take part in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. After representing Islamabad United in the first few matches, he was forced to pull out from the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

I Am Completely Different Person, After This One Year: Russell

“I think this one year I lost has made me a different person. I have learned how to be humble. I need to make sure that you stay on top of what you are doing as a professional and yet be humble. I just want to ensure that these things don’t happen again,” said Andre Russell.

“I think I am confident. My confidence level is very high. Once you have confidence in whatever sport you play that’s all you need, that self-belief. But I think, I am in good condition. I wouldn’t say that I am 100% fit. I am happy that I am hitting well and bowling with pace. So I know in a few more games, I will be where I want to be,” concluded the all-rounder.