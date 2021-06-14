Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021: Gladiators’ Faf du Plessis Suffers blow to the head After Collision With Teammate

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 02:38 pm
Faf du Plessis PSL 2021 concussion

Quetta Gladiators’ Faf du Plessis suffered a blow to the head when he collided with his teammate Mohammad Hasnain during the match with Peshawar Zalmi, who won by 61-runs in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Faf du Plessis was replaced in the XI by Saim Ayub as a substitute after being ruled out due to the concussion to play for PSL 2021 remainders.

The 36-year-old lay prone on the ground while the Gladiators physio attended him before he got up and was taken to hospital.

“Thank you, everyone, for all the messages of support,” du Plessis wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“I’m back at the hotel recovering. Have a concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully, be back on the field soon. Much love,” he added.

Earlier, the Gladiators suffered a major blowout after West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell left the tournament halfway as he was hit on his helmet by a Mohammad Musa bouncer in the match against Islamabad United.

The player was checked over by a physio and was allowed to bat on but was out in the very next ball. He was taken to hospital, with Naseem Shah playing as a concussion substitute.

However, Russell is now being replaced by the Emirati cricketer Zahoor Khan.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators will play against Lahore Qalandars in their next match on Tuesday, June 15.

