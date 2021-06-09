Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021: Imad Wasim Hoping Great Result For Karachi Kings This Year As Well

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 04:38 pm
Imad Wasim

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 franchise Karachi Kings’ captain Imad Wasim is delighted for the remainders. Looking forward and hoping for a great result for Kings this year again, he said. 

Imad Wasim, while addressing a virtual press conference today, hinted that he would consider batting up in the order depending on the situation.

The 32-year-old said that he is satisfied with the team combination for the remaining PSL 2021 matches.

“If my team needs it, I can consider batting a little higher in the order,” said Imad. “Individual performances however are not the aim. I will do whatever is good for the team. If I feel that other bowlers are bowling better than me then I will keep using them instead of bowling myself.”

“We will plan for each match individually. Karachi Kings’ combination is really good in both batting and bowling departments,” he added.

Moreover, the Karachi Kings captain was of the view that playing in Abu Dhabi will be a new challenge for his players.

“Our performances in Karachi are a thing of the past,” he said. “It is a new environment, new conditions and some changes in the team. It is overall a new challenge. We will come into the ground with renewed energy.”

Note that the sixth edition of PSL was suspended indefinitely in March due to the rise in Coronavirus cases. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

PSL 6 Full Schedule

