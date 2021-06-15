PSL 2021: Islamabad United beats Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

In the 22nd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6, Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by 8 wickets.

In this match which was played in Abu Dhabi, Islamabad United won the toss and let Karachi Kings bat first. The Kings gave United a 191-run target to win.

In pursuit of the target, Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed from Islamabad United played brilliantly and achieved the target of 191 runs, losing 2 wickets in the 19th over.

Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed remained unbeaten. Munro scored 88 off 56 balls with 12 fours and 2 sixes. While Iftikhar Ahmed scored lightning fast 71 runs in his innings which included 5 sixes and 5 fours.

Waqas Maqsood and Abbas Afridi took one wicket each for Karachi Kings.

Earlier, Karachi Kings had scored 190 runs, losing 4 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Babar Azam played a remarkable innings of 81 off 54 balls, which included three sixes and seven fours for Karachi Kings.

Hasan Ali, Akif Javed, Mohammad Wasim and Ali Khan took one wicket each for Islamabad United.