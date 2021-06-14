PSL 2021: Islamabad United Eyes Another Victory Against Karachi Kings Tonight

As two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United registered an emphatic 28-run win over Lahore Qalandars on Sunday, the winning team eyes another victory against Karachi Kings, the 2020 winners of the national tournament.

In-form Qalandars wasted eight wickets for 38 runs in a 153 chase. United are now levelled with Qalandars in points but are at the top of the table due to better run-rate.

However, the Imad Wasim-led unit is currently placed fourth in the points table.

Match Details

Match – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings – 22nd match

Venue – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time – 09:30 PM IST, 04:00 PM GMT

SQUAD

Islamabad United

Predicted XI

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Muhammad Musa

Bench: Zafar Gohar, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Brandon King, Muhammad Akhlaq, Umar Amin, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf

Karachi Kings

Predicted XI

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim (C), Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Bench: Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Aamer Yamin, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Noor Ahmad

PSL 2021 Schedule

Here you can check the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.