PSL 2021: Islamabad United Eyes Another Victory Against Karachi Kings Tonight

As two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United registered an emphatic 28-run win over Lahore Qalandars on Sunday, the winning team eyes another victory against Karachi Kings, the 2020 winners of the national tournament.
In-form Qalandars wasted eight wickets for 38 runs in a 153 chase. United are now levelled with Qalandars in points but are at the top of the table due to better run-rate.
However, the Imad Wasim-led unit is currently placed fourth in the points table.
Match Details
Match – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings – 22nd match
Venue – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time – 09:30 PM IST, 04:00 PM GMT
SQUAD
Islamabad United
Predicted XI
Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Muhammad Musa
Bench: Zafar Gohar, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Brandon King, Muhammad Akhlaq, Umar Amin, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf
Karachi Kings
Predicted XI
Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim (C), Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal
Bench: Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Aamer Yamin, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Noor Ahmad
PSL 2021 Schedule
Here you can check the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.
|Date
|Day
|Night
|9-Jun
|Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
|10-Jun
|Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings
|Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
|11-Jun
|Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
|12-Jun
|Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
|13-Jun
|Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars
|Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
|14-Jun
|Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
|15-Jun
|Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars
|Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
|16-Jun
|Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
|17-Jun
|Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
|18-Jun
|Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
|19-Jun
|Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings
|Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
|21-Jun
|Qualifier (1 v 2)
|Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
|22-Jun
|Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
|24-Jun
|Final