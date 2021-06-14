Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021: Islamabad United Eyes Another Victory Against Karachi Kings Tonight

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 10:06 am
PSL 2021: IU vs KK

As two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United registered an emphatic 28-run win over Lahore Qalandars on Sunday, the winning team eyes another victory against Karachi Kings, the 2020 winners of the national tournament.

In-form Qalandars wasted eight wickets for 38 runs in a 153 chase. United are now levelled with Qalandars in points but are at the top of the table due to better run-rate.

However, the Imad Wasim-led unit is currently placed fourth in the points table.

Match Details

Match – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings – 22nd match

Venue – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time – 09:30 PM IST, 04:00 PM GMT

SQUAD

Islamabad United

Predicted XI

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Muhammad Musa

Bench: Zafar Gohar, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Brandon King, Muhammad Akhlaq, Umar Amin, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf

Karachi Kings

Predicted XI

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim (C), Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Bench: Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Aamer Yamin, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Noor Ahmad

PSL 2021 Schedule

Here you can check the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.

Date Day Night
9-Jun Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
10-Jun Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
11-Jun Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
12-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
13-Jun Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
14-Jun Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
15-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
16-Jun Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
17-Jun Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
18-Jun Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
19-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
21-Jun Qualifier (1 v 2) Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
22-Jun Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
24-Jun Final

