PSL 2021: Jonathan Wells joins Peshawar Zalmi In Place Of David Miller

Peshawar Zalmi’s three overseas players David Miller, Fabien Allen and Fidel Edwards left their side from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 tournament, Australia’s batsman Jonathan has joined the squad.

Australian Cricketer Jonathan Wells has joined #YellowStorm for the remaining matches of #HBLPSL6 in place of David Miller who had to leave for National duty ⚡#Zalmi #YellowStorm #ZKingdom pic.twitter.com/AOfB00tXYc — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) June 15, 2021

Zalmi has added Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman as substitute players in their squad while Zalmi all-rounder Imran Randhawa would not be travelling to Abu Dhabi due to visa delay.

The latest additions in the franchises mean they have now had a complete 20-player squad.

David Miller Will Leave For West Indies After Few Matches Played For Zalmi

Moreover, Miller will be available for Peshawar Zalmi for just a few games before heading for West Indies on June 15.

“I will possibly be with Zalmi for just a couple of games before heading for the West Indies. Till that time I am ready to play any role for my franchise team be it of a pinch hitter or staying at the wicket for a longer time. It is up to management to decide. What I want is to contribute to the team’s cause in the best possible way,” he said.

“Zalmi are good enough to pose a tough challenge to all teams in the PSL. Looking forward to the best possible start as it would help the team stay among the top table teams,” he said.

Miller further added, “I could be on the field in the second or the third over or maybe in the 15th. Wherever I get a chance, I will try to make it count. I have always preferred walking in at No 5. I am excited to play at the venue where I enjoyed playing in the past.”

On the other hand, Zahoor Khan has been drafted in the Quetta Gladiators squad in place of West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell, who left the tournament halfway after being hit by a bouncer by Muhammad Musa and was stretchered off to a hospital.