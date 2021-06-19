Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Set A Target Of 177 Runs For Quetta Gladiator

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

19th Jun, 2021. 08:35 pm
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Wins The Toss, Elects To Bat Against Quetta Gladiator

Karachi Kings sets a target of 177 runs for the Quetta Gladiator in the 29th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2012) sixth edition.

Earlier, Karachi won the toss and elected to bat first against Quetta.

 

 

Karachi is expected to go all-in in today’s match, as a win will confirm their place in the play-offs, while a defeat will eliminate them from the tournament and Lahore Qalandars will reach the play-offs.

On the other side, Quetta has nothing to lose in this match as they have already been eliminated from the race to the PSL play-offs, but they will be looking for a consolation win to end the tournament on a positive note.

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
2 Multan Sultans95410+1.192
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
4Lahore Qalandars105510-0.589
5 Karachi Kings9458-0.212
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913