PSL 2021: Kings out of title race after losing last over thriller to Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi has defeated the defending champions of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings by five wickets in the first Eliminator of the sixth season at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium last night.

Zalmi secured their position to play for the second Eliminator today (Tuesday) against the loser of Qualifier Islamabad United, knocking Karachi Kings out of PSL 2021.

The winner of the match will qualify for the final, where they will face off against Multan Sultans.

For Peshawar Zalmi, openers Hazratullah Zazai and Kamran Akmal had taken them to 49 before Noor Ahmed drew first blood.

Babar Azam played a composed inning of 53 runs off 45 balls with the help of six boundaries. He played at a strike rate of 117.77 to score his seventh fifty in this tournament.

Imad Wasim hit a boundary and a six to score 16 off nine balls whereas Danish Aziz made 13 with the help of just a six.

For Zalmi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, and Umaid Asif seized two wickets each while Mohammad Imran picked up a scalp.

Set to chase 176, Zalmi started aggressively as Zazai smacked from ball one. He hit a four to Imad to start the beginning.

However, Amir took the price wicket of well-set Malik in the following over, however, West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford (17*) guided Zalmi to win by five wickets.

SQUAD

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim (c), Danish Aziz, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Arshad Iqbal