Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Kings out of title race after losing last over thriller to Zalmi

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 08:30 am
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021 Zalmi beat Kings by 5 wickets

Peshawar Zalmi has defeated the defending champions of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings by five wickets in the first Eliminator of the sixth season at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium last night.

Zalmi secured their position to play for the second Eliminator today (Tuesday) against the loser of Qualifier Islamabad United, knocking Karachi Kings out of PSL 2021.

The winner of the match will qualify for the final, where they will face off against Multan Sultans.

For Peshawar Zalmi, openers Hazratullah Zazai and Kamran Akmal had taken them to 49 before Noor Ahmed drew first blood.

Babar Azam played a composed inning of 53 runs off 45 balls with the help of six boundaries. He played at a strike rate of 117.77 to score his seventh fifty in this tournament.

Imad Wasim hit a boundary and a six to score 16 off nine balls whereas Danish Aziz made 13 with the help of just a six.

For Zalmi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, and Umaid Asif seized two wickets each while Mohammad Imran picked up a scalp.

Set to chase 176, Zalmi started aggressively as Zazai smacked from ball one. He hit a four to Imad to start the beginning.

However, Amir took the price wicket of well-set Malik in the following over, however, West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford (17*) guided Zalmi to win by five wickets.

SQUAD

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim (c), Danish Aziz, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Arshad Iqbal

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR
45 seconds ago
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR: Today 1 KWD TO PKR rates on, 22nd June 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...
British Pound to PKR
3 mins ago
British Pound to PKR: Today 1 GBP TO PKR on, 22nd June 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.10...
Australian dollar to PKR
8 mins ago
Australian dollar TO PKR: Today 1 AUD TO PKR rates on, 22nd June 2021

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to ...
Eur to PKR
12 mins ago
Euro to PKR: Today 1 Euro price in Pakistan Rupees, 22nd June 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 22nd June 2021) in the...
The US Military Forces Might Slow Down Its Withdrawl From Afghanistan: Pentagon
24 mins ago
The US Military Forces Might Slow Down Its Withdrawal From Afghanistan: Pentagon

The US military might slow down its withdrawal from Afghanistan as the...
static wall sit Dubai woman breaks record
1 hour ago
Dubai woman breaks record for longest static wall sit

A Dubai based woman Dareen Barbar breaks the record for the longest...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR
45 seconds ago
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR: Today 1 KWD TO PKR rates on, 22nd June 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...
British Pound to PKR
3 mins ago
British Pound to PKR: Today 1 GBP TO PKR on, 22nd June 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.10...
Australian dollar to PKR
8 mins ago
Australian dollar TO PKR: Today 1 AUD TO PKR rates on, 22nd June 2021

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to ...
Eur to PKR
12 mins ago
Euro to PKR: Today 1 Euro price in Pakistan Rupees, 22nd June 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 22nd June 2021) in the...