PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars on top after beating Islamabad United

Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition resumed on June 9 after a gap of more than three months when it was stopped in March due to rising Covid cases among the managing staffers and players.

The tournament resumed with Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United facing against each other.

The result pushed Lahore to the top of the points table, with current champions Karachi Kings standing right behind them.

Before PSL was called off, the last match was played in Karachi between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, where Quetta defeated Multan and mark their first victory during the tournament.