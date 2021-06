PSL 2021 Live: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score Updates

PSL 2021 Live: Peshawar Zalmi will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

The match between the two teams has started. Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl. According to the points table, Islamabad United is standing in 2nd place while Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom.

Match Details :

Time:- 9.30 PM, Stadium: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Squad:

Quetta Gladiators – Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Jake Weatherald, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Andre Russel, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahir Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shehzad.

Peshawar Zalmi – Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, David Miller, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan.

