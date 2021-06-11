PSL 2021 Live score: Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Updates

PSL 2021 Live Score: Islamabad United will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

The match between the two teams has started. Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bowl. According to the points table, Islamabad United is standing in third place while Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom.

Moreover, United’s captain Shadab Khan said: “We will try our best. Results are not in our control so we aren’t worried about it. Efforts are in our hands and we’ll leave no stone unturned.”

Squad:

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Akif Javed, Rohail Nazir, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain