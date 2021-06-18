Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021: Must-win game for Multan Sultans as they Will face rivals Lahore Qalandars Tonight

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 12:31 pm
PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

Team Lahore Qalandars, who suffered a major defeat from Karachi Kings last night, will lock horns with Multan Sultans in match number 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday evening.

Qalandars started the PSL 2021 on a remarkable note, winning five out of its first six games before losing three consecutive games.

Multan is at 4th place with eight points in eight games followed by Karachi with eight points in nine games.

The match tonight is a must-win for Qalandars. A win will not only confirm Lahore’s place in play-offs but it will also put them in 2nd position on the points table.

SQUADS

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, and Muhammad Waseem

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, and Zeeshan Ashraf.

PSL 2021 – Full Schedule

June 17, Thursday

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 6:30 PM

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 18, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at 9:30 PM

June 19, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 11:30 PM

June 21, Monday

Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 6:30 PM

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 11:30 PM

June 22, Tuesday

Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1) at 9:30 PM

June 24, Thursday

Final (winner of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 2) at 9:30 PM

