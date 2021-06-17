PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi to face Islamabad United in ‘must-win’ encounter

As two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 champions Islamabad United registered an emphatic eight-wicket win over Karachi Kings on June 14, the winning team eyes another victory against Peshawar Zalmi today (June 17).

Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed smashed runs together to help Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of PSL 2021.

The duo thumped 17 boundaries and seven sixes altogether in United’s successful run-chase in 18.4 overs.

In a major blowout for Zalmis, emerging pacer Mohammad Amir Khan has been ruled out of the tournament due to a six wrist fracture.

Moreover, the second match for June 17 (Thursday) will be played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tonight.

SQUAD

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Usman Khuwaja, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Muhammad Ikhlaq, Hasan Ali, Ali Khan, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Abrar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Sameen Gul

PSL 2021 Schedule

Here you can check the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.

Date Day Night 9-Jun Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United 10-Jun Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars 11-Jun Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators 12-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi 13-Jun Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi 14-Jun Islamabad United v Karachi Kings 15-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings 16-Jun Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators 17-Jun Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars 18-Jun Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars 19-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings Multan Sultans v Islamabad United 21-Jun Qualifier (1 v 2) Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) 22-Jun Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) 24-Jun Final

On the other hand, after consultations with his family, Hasan Ali had decided to stay back in the UAE and continue to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 remainders. The Islamabad United fast bowler was supposed to take a flight back to Pakistan on the evening of June 13th.

Clarifying the situation Hasan Ali said, “I was going through a personal family issue, which has been resolved thanks to my wonderful wife. She has assured me she will take care of it and wants me to concentrate on my cricket and my career. Hats off to such a wonderful partner. She has always stood by me through the hardest times and after consulting with her I have decided to stay on with Islamabad United for the remainder of PSL 6.”

“I would like to thank Islamabad United for its support and understanding during this tough period. And would especially thank the fans for their prayers and support, they have given me strength through these tough times,” he added.