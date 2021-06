PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi To Face Quetta Gladiators Tonight

After suffering a major blowout in the 18th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in which Islamabad United gained a victory against Quetta Gladiators by 10 wickets, Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Gladiators in the thrilling match tonight.

The 2019 PSL champions Quetta Gladiators will face Peshawar Zalmi tonight in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi – Match Details

Date: June 12, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 8:00 PM LOCAL/ 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Squad

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

Here you can check the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.