PSL 2021: Rashid Khan’s five-wicket haul ‘broke our back,’ says Shoaib Malik

Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs thanks to Rashid Khan’s 5 for 20.

In their game against the Lahore Qalandars on Thursday, the Peshawar Zalmi conceded 44 runs in the final two overs. Wahab Riaz’s 19th over proved costly, going for 29 runs. However, Shoaib Malik, who scored a 48-ball 73 in the chase, pointed to Rashid Khan’s 5 for 20 as the actual reason for the Zalmi’s defeat, stating the Afghan spinner “broke our back.”

Malik stated, “Regardless of all the extra runs we conceded, it was still Rashid Khan who broke our back with his five wickets.”

He added, “He took all those batsmen who have the good strike rate wherever they play in the world, and that haul was the one that changed the game.”