Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed Aspires Gladiators to score big Against United

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 12:07 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021 Sarfaraz Ahmed

As Quetta Gladiators is all set to take on two-time champion Islamabad United in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 tonight, Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed says we will play every match like the final.

After suffering the setback against Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United will be aiming to recover themselves in this match against Gladiators in the 18th match of PSL 2021 remainders.

“We are already behind on the table and cannot afford any more defeats. If we want to make it to the knockout stage we have to win each match from here on so it is all to play for in Abu Dhabi. We have to put in the best in every department of the game to stay in the competition,” Sarfaraz said in a virtual presser.

“Yes, we had a horrendous run in Karachi when our game plan went haywire, particularly our fielding. That is surely one area we’ve been working on diligently,” he added.

Wicketkeeper-batsman opined that every individual knows his role and won’t repeat their previous mistakes.

“Every member of the team is capable of delivering and making the best use of his abilities. What we want from our batsmen is to stay at the wicket and make sure that there are enough wickets to go for a kill in the later part of the 20 overs. And when it comes to restricting opponents we should make the best of our bowling abilities,” he maintained.

Earlier on March 1, the United had defeated Gladiators in Karachi. However, all the contributors to the previous winners are not available to Islamabad on Friday.

Squads

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

PSL 2021 Schedule 

Here you can check the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.

Date Day Night
9-Jun Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
10-Jun Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
11-Jun Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
12-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
13-Jun Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
14-Jun Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
15-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
16-Jun Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
17-Jun Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
18-Jun Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
19-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
21-Jun Qualifier (1 v 2) Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
22-Jun Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
24-Jun Final

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Vitamin D supplementation may not protect against COVID-19
22 mins ago
Vitamin D supplementation may not protect against COVID-19

Vitamin D is often used to better shield against respiratory tract infections....
USD TO INR
30 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on,11th June 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.06 (Last updated on 11th June...
Budget 2021-22 Live Updates
31 mins ago
Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: Latest News Of Budget 2021 Pakistan

The budget for the financial year 2022-2021 will be presented in the...
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 11th June 2021
43 mins ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 11th June 2021

Today’s USD/GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.71 You can check the...
Tesla Model ultra-fast Model S Plaid
43 mins ago
Tesla Launches Its ultra-fast Model S ‘Plaid’ – Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has good news for its valuable customers as...
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar rate in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 11th June 2021
1 hour ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar rate in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 11th June 2021

Today USD TO KWD: Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021
7 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.89 INR. Today...
Vitamin D supplementation may not protect against COVID-19
22 mins ago
Vitamin D supplementation may not protect against COVID-19

Vitamin D is often used to better shield against respiratory tract infections....
USD TO INR
30 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on,11th June 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.06 (Last updated on 11th June...
Budget 2021-22 Live Updates
31 mins ago
Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: Latest News Of Budget 2021 Pakistan

The budget for the financial year 2022-2021 will be presented in the...