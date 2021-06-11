PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed Aspires Gladiators to score big Against United

As Quetta Gladiators is all set to take on two-time champion Islamabad United in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 tonight, Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed says we will play every match like the final.

After suffering the setback against Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United will be aiming to recover themselves in this match against Gladiators in the 18th match of PSL 2021 remainders.

“We are already behind on the table and cannot afford any more defeats. If we want to make it to the knockout stage we have to win each match from here on so it is all to play for in Abu Dhabi. We have to put in the best in every department of the game to stay in the competition,” Sarfaraz said in a virtual presser.

“Yes, we had a horrendous run in Karachi when our game plan went haywire, particularly our fielding. That is surely one area we’ve been working on diligently,” he added.

Wicketkeeper-batsman opined that every individual knows his role and won’t repeat their previous mistakes.

“Every member of the team is capable of delivering and making the best use of his abilities. What we want from our batsmen is to stay at the wicket and make sure that there are enough wickets to go for a kill in the later part of the 20 overs. And when it comes to restricting opponents we should make the best of our bowling abilities,” he maintained.

Earlier on March 1, the United had defeated Gladiators in Karachi. However, all the contributors to the previous winners are not available to Islamabad on Friday.

Squads

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

