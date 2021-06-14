PSL 2021: Shahid Afridi lauds Multan Sultans’ Epic Eight-Wicket Win Against Zalmi

Pakistan’s all-rounder Shahid Afridi has lauded Multan Sultans, the franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, over their eight-wicket win against Peshawar Zalmi last night.

Shahid Afridi, who was ruled out of the ongoing PSL 2021 tournament due to a back injury, in his tweet wrote, “Brilliant all-round performance by my Multan Sultans last night! Rizwan’s been an absolute superstar for MS and Pakistan both, long may it continue. Outstanding performances by Dahani and Sohaib Maqsood. Keep the fight going, boys.”

He also commended Mohammad Rizwan as he remained unbeaten on 82 while Maqsood hammered 61.

Sultans ruled the chase from start with Rizwan and Shan Masood taking on the Zalmi bowling attack.

Zalmi had a moment of fresh air when Mohammad Irfan removed Shan Masood (14) but it didn’t last for too long.

Rizwan was joined by Maqsood who started cautiously but after getting set, he didn’t stop. The duo added 116 runs for the second wicket.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi dropped out of the national tournament due to his back injury, he had announced on Twitter.

“I felt lower back pain & had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately, I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team @MultanSultans. I am heartbroken as I was practising and training really hard,” he had informed.

However, Asif Afridi had been included in the squad of Multan Sultans in his place.