The Lahore Qalandars head coach Aqib Javed said the dew factor will play a role in the upcoming matches of the PSL 2021 ahead of the remainders, resuming today (Wednesday) in Abu Dhabi.

While speaking to media officials, Aqib Javed has termed the late matches of the PSL 2021 as the “biggest challenge” for everyone.

Speaking about the training sessions, Javed said the Qalandars were getting used to the Abu Dhabi conditions. “As far as the heat is concerned, it will not have a big difference on the players. We held a couple of training sessions, they went well,” he added.

He further added, “Afghan spinner Rashid Khan’s inclusion into the squad will boost the Qalandars’ performance.”

“Team had a great combination when the first half of the PSL 2021 was being played,” Javed added.

However, he said due to the league’s postponement, the combination had been affected a bit.

“However, we will try to give our best performance,” he said. “Ferguson, Faulkner and Tim David will hopefully rise to the expectations for the team,” added the Qalandars head coach.

He said the Qalandars had tried to cover each base, adding that bowlers such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan, considered among the best in the world when it comes to T20 cricket, were in the squad.

“We also have Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman in the batting line-up, Ben Dunk always makes his presence felt in the team.”

What Is Dew Factor?

Excess moisture on the surface turns the ball slippery, posing significant challenges for the bowling side, especially spinners. This is known as the “dew factor” in cricket.