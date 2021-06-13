Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021: Table-Toppers Lahore Qalandars To Lock Horns With Islamabad United Today

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th Jun, 2021. 09:52 am
PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

The table-toppers of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with the two-time winning champions Islamabad United at 6:00 pm today.

Lahore Qalandars had defeated Islamabad United by five wickets the last time the teams faced each other on June 9th after the resumption of PSL 2021 remainders. Sinch the matches resumed, Qalandars had won both the matches.

Lahore’s next victory was against Peshawar Zalmi when victoriously defended a score of 170/8 and acquired by 10 runs.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United – Match Details

Date: June 13, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 6:00 PM LOCAL/ 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

SQUADS

LAHORE QALANDARS

Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf (injured), Hasan Ali (withdrawn), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.

PSL 2021 Schedule 

Here you can check the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.

Date Day Night
9-Jun Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
10-Jun Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
11-Jun Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
12-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
13-Jun Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
14-Jun Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
15-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
16-Jun Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
17-Jun Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
18-Jun Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
19-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
21-Jun Qualifier (1 v 2) Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
22-Jun Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
24-Jun Final

