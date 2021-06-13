PSL 2021: Table-Toppers Lahore Qalandars To Lock Horns With Islamabad United Today

The table-toppers of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with the two-time winning champions Islamabad United at 6:00 pm today.

Lahore Qalandars had defeated Islamabad United by five wickets the last time the teams faced each other on June 9th after the resumption of PSL 2021 remainders. Sinch the matches resumed, Qalandars had won both the matches.

Lahore’s next victory was against Peshawar Zalmi when victoriously defended a score of 170/8 and acquired by 10 runs.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United – Match Details

Date: June 13, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 6:00 PM LOCAL/ 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

SQUADS

LAHORE QALANDARS

Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf (injured), Hasan Ali (withdrawn), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.

