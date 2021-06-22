PSL 2021: United Vs Zalmi – Which team will make it to the final Tonight?

The most thrilling yet loved cricket tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has reached its end as two-times winning champions Islamabad United will face Peshawar Zalmi to play for the second Eliminator tonight (June 22).

Islamabad United had to taste the defeat from Multan Sultans in the Qualifier round of PSL 2021 while Peshawar Zalmi knocked out Karachi Kings in a closely fought eliminator.

United have a second chance to qualify for the final as they topped the points table but Zalmi is coming into this match with a win on their back.

Last night, Zalmi defeated the defending champions of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings by five wickets in the first Eliminator of the sixth season at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium last night.

Zalmi secured their position to play for the second Eliminator today (Tuesday) against the loser of Qualifier Islamabad United, knocking Karachi Kings out of PSL 2021.

For Peshawar Zalmi, openers Hazratullah Zazai and Kamran Akmal had taken them to 49 before Noor Ahmed drew first blood.

Babar Azam played a composed inning of 53 runs off 45 balls with the help of six boundaries. He played at a strike rate of 117.77 to score his seventh fifty in this tournament.

Predicted XIs:

Islamabad United

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Brandon King, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan