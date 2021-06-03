The final schedule of the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 has been announced here on Thursday.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources, the remaining PSL 6 matches will commence from June 9, whereas the final match will be played on June 24.

However, Abu Dhabi has been confirmed to stage the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the tournament.

According to sources, Indian broadcasters will now quarantine for 7 days in a particular area in Dubai. Quarantine bands have also been tied around their wrists.

Indian broadcaster staff can work at BioBubble in Sharjah, sources by PCB said.

Six doubleheaders will be played during the event, including Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on the same day.

The matches will start at 8 pm UAE time (9 pm PST). The first match on the day of the doubleheader will start at 5 pm UAE time (6 pm PST).

Meanwhile, on the day of the doubleheader, the second match will start at 10 pm (11 pm PST).

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reveal the full schedule today (Thursday).

Earlier, the player’s replacement meeting for the remaining matches of PSL 6 matches took place after which all teams had the option to pick two additional players and take their squad up to 20 members.

Here are the new players of PSL 6:

Lahore Qalandars:

Tim David

Sultan Ahmed from UAE

Multan Sultans:

Shimron Hetymer

Johnson Charles from West Indies

Wasim Mohammad from UAE

Hammad Azam

Karachi Kings:

Mohammad Haris

Islamabad United:

Mohammad Akhlaq

Quetta Gladiators:

Zahir Khan

Khurram Shehzad

Peshawar Zalmi:

Bismillah Khan