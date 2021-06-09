Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 6 Resumption: Islamabad United To Lock Horns With Lahore Qalandars tonight

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 10:26 am
PSL 6 Resumption From Today

The wait is over for all the cricket fans as the remaining matches for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 are resuming today (Wednesday) in Abu Dhabi.

The PSL 6 was abandoned in March due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the globe and the fans had to face much drama regarding visa and flight delays, among other issues.

However, all that has been put to rest as the two-time PSL champions, Islamabad United take on the challenging Lahore Qalandars in a high-octane clash tonight.

The match will begin at 9:000pm Pakistan Standard Time.

PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer said, “Spectacular arrangements had been made by the board for fans of the league across the globe.”

“We faced a few difficulties in the beginning but the PSL will succeed at the end of the day,” he said. “The weather is a great challenge, which is why we have changed match timings,” Naseer added.

Naseer said the PSL has grown into a “global brand”, adding that despite all challenges and difficulties, international commentators wanted to arrive in Abu Dhabi for the exciting clashes.

PSL-TikTok Pen Official Agreement To Promote Existing Fan Base

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has entered into an exciting partnership with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form videos. During the Abu Dhabi-leg of the PSL 6, TikTok users will get an opportunity to engage and generate content on the platform that has millions of users around the world.

As part of this partnership, the PSL will be working closely with TikTok to develop bespoke content for TikTok users along with promoting the contributions of the existing fan base that follows the league passionately.

The PSL 6 remaining matches will resume at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, June 9 with a night match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. This will be the 15th fixture of the ongoing edition and the tournament will conclude on 24 June.

Through this collaboration, the PSL and TikTok will engage with fans all around the world especially in Pakistan.

PSL 6 Full Schedule

