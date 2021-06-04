PSL 6 Schedule 2021 from 9th June to 24

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has announced the remaining matches schedule and it will be played in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 24th June.

Moreover, the Qualifier and first Eliminator on June 21, the second Eliminator on June 22 and the final on June 24.

PSL 6 Schedule 2021

Here you can find the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.

Date Day Night 9-Jun Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United 10-Jun Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars 11-Jun Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators 12-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi 13-Jun Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi 14-Jun Islamabad United v Karachi Kings 15-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings 16-Jun Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators 17-Jun Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars 18-Jun Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars 19-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings Multan Sultans v Islamabad United 21-Jun Qualifier (1 v 2) Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) 22-Jun Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) 24-Jun Final

On June 9, third-placed Islamabad United will face fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars and it will be the 15th match of the tournament.