PSL 6 Schedule 2021 from 9th June to 24

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

04th Jun, 2021. 09:35 pm
PSL 6 Schedule

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has announced the remaining matches schedule and it will be played in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 24th June.

Moreover, the Qualifier and first Eliminator on June 21, the second Eliminator on June 22 and the final on June 24.

PSL 6 Schedule 2021

Here you can find the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.

Date Day Night
9-Jun Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
10-Jun Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
11-Jun Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
12-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
13-Jun Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
14-Jun Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
15-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
16-Jun Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
17-Jun Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
18-Jun Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
19-Jun Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
21-Jun Qualifier (1 v 2) Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
22-Jun Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
24-Jun Final

 

On June 9, third-placed Islamabad United will face fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars and it will be the 15th match of the tournament.

