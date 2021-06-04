PSL 6 Schedule 2021 from 9th June to 24

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has announced the remaining matches schedule and it will be played in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 24th June.
Moreover, the Qualifier and first Eliminator on June 21, the second Eliminator on June 22 and the final on June 24.
PSL 6 Schedule 2021
Here you can find the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.
|Date
|Day
|Night
|9-Jun
|Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
|10-Jun
|Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings
|Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
|11-Jun
|Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
|12-Jun
|Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
|13-Jun
|Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars
|Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
|14-Jun
|Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
|15-Jun
|Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars
|Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
|16-Jun
|Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
|17-Jun
|Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
|18-Jun
|Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
|19-Jun
|Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings
|Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
|21-Jun
|Qualifier (1 v 2)
|Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
|22-Jun
|Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
|24-Jun
|Final
On June 9, third-placed Islamabad United will face fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars and it will be the 15th match of the tournament.