PSL schedule 2021: New PSL 6 Schedule (Pakistan Super League)

PSL schedule 2021: The remaining PSL 2021 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 24th June. PSL 2021 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL 2021) is the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2015.

Also check: PSL Points table 2021: Latest PSL 6 Points table (Pakistan Super League)

PSL 6 Schedule 2021

Here you can check the updated remaining matches schedule list of PSL 2021.