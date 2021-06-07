Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Roger Federer Announces His Withdrawal From French Open to protect his body

Shariq Tahir

07th Jun, 2021. 12:38 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open

Famed Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has on Sunday announced to pull out of the French Open following his health complications.

Roger Federer said he is preferring to focus on his primary goal of earning a ninth Wimbledon title.

Taking to his Twitter, the tennis player said, “After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today.”

“After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery,” he added.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion has struggled for three and a half hours till 12:45 Sunday morning to beat 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

However, after undergoing two knee surgeries in 2020, the Swiss star revealed he was unsure if he’d make it.

The world’s highest-paid athlete is only playing his third tournament since the Australian Open last year. The 39-year-old has always stated that Wimbledon is his primary goal.

Earlier, Roger Federer had said he would be ruled out until 2021 after undergoing his second knee surgery.

Federer, whose last Grand Slam win was the 2018 Australian Open, had said he “experienced a setback during (his) initial rehabilitation”.

“I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level,” he had said in a statement on Twitter.

“I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Maharashtra’s Pune fire
9 mins ago
18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have...
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
16 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
45 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
1 hour ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
2 hours ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Maharashtra’s Pune fire
9 mins ago
18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have...
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
16 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
45 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
1 hour ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...