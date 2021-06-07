Famed Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has on Sunday announced to pull out of the French Open following his health complications.

Roger Federer said he is preferring to focus on his primary goal of earning a ninth Wimbledon title.

Taking to his Twitter, the tennis player said, “After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today.”

“After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery,” he added.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion has struggled for three and a half hours till 12:45 Sunday morning to beat 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

However, after undergoing two knee surgeries in 2020, the Swiss star revealed he was unsure if he’d make it.

The world’s highest-paid athlete is only playing his third tournament since the Australian Open last year. The 39-year-old has always stated that Wimbledon is his primary goal.

Earlier, Roger Federer had said he would be ruled out until 2021 after undergoing his second knee surgery.

Federer, whose last Grand Slam win was the 2018 Australian Open, had said he “experienced a setback during (his) initial rehabilitation”.

“I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level,” he had said in a statement on Twitter.

“I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.”