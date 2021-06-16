Ronaldo Discards Coca-Cola Bottles During Presser, stock prices dropped 1.6%

Legendary Portugal Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo action of removing two Coca-Cola bottles has brought the internet by storm.

Ronaldo was seen removing the two cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of their Euro 2020 Group F opener against Hungary.

However, the 36-year-old footballer’s gesture during a press conference at the Euros has concurred with a $4 billion fall in the share price of the renowned brand in just 30 minutes.

He followed it by holding up a bottle of water before declaring in Portuguese: “Agua!”, seeming to urge people to choose that instead.

Furthermore, Coca-Cola’s share price fell from $56.10 to $55.22 almost immediately after Ronaldo’s actions.

The market value of Coca-Cola went from $242 billion to $238 billion – a fall of $4 billion.

Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, replied on Tuesday with a statement. It said, “Everyone is entitled to their drink preferences with different tastes and needs.”

A Euros spokesperson said: “Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences.”

Ronaldo is a pop-culture colossus, owning nearly 300 million Instagram followers.

Earlier, the footballer had surpassed the Brazilian legend Pele’s goal tally as he marked a hat trick in Juventus’ 3-1 victory over Cagliari.

Brazil’s great Pele had felicitated Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘breaking his record’ in a 3-1 Serie A victory over Cagliari on March 15.

Pele took to Instagram and had congratulated the footballer saying: “Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches”.

“I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone. “My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today.”