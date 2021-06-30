Serena Williams ruled out of Wimbledon tennis championships

American professional tennis player and former world No. 1 in women’s single tennis Serena Williams has been ruled out of the Wimbledon tennis championships after suffering an injury during the first round match.

Serena Williams retires with injury from her Round 1 match at #Wimbledon Get well soon, Serena. 💔pic.twitter.com/Y9ex4N8L3P — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 29, 2021

Serena Williams suffered an apparent ankle injury when the first set ended in a three-game tie.

It should be noted that this is the first time in 20 years that Serena Williams could not advance beyond the first round of the championship.