Shadab Khan comments on the feud between Iftikhar & Amir

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 10:01 am
Shadab Khan

Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan has said that Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Amir had a feud, which was in the heat of the moment.

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by 8 wickets in the crucial match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 6 played in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

During the match, there was a heated exchange between Karachi Kings fast bowler Mohammad Amir and Islamabad United’s batsman, Iftikhar Ahmed.

Commenting on the situation after the match, Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan said that the feud occurred in the heat of the moment, and that the two players are very good friends.

Talking about the victory in the match, Shadab said that cricket is a team game, it is good that sometimes it scores top order and sometimes middle order.

