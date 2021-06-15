PSL 2021: Shahnawaz Dahani is delighted after leading the PSL 2021 wickets chart.

Shahnawaz Dahani, the fast bowling star for Multan Sultan, seeks to maintain his consistency after topping the list of leading wicket-takers in the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League.

The 22-year-old bowler claimed four wickets in Multan’s PSL game against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday night. He brings his overall wickets to count to 13 – the most by any bowler in the tournament so far.

After receiving the man-of-the-match award for his effort, the fast bowler told the media, “I am happy to be the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and I want to continue with this. I will try my best to maintain consistency in my performance and keep taking wickets for my side.”

“Like any other bowler, it is my dream to be the top wicket-taker of this tournament. I will do my best to achieve that title,” he added.

“My target is to win matches for my team,” he stated.