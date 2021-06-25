Shahnawaz Dahani, the star player of PSL 2021, Dedicates Victory To Late Parents

After bagging a historic victory against Zalmis, Multan Sultans’ fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani dedicated his PSL 2021 achievements to his late father and mother after he ended the tournament on a high note.

Shahnawaz Dahani managed to take 20 wickets during the PSL 2021, becoming the third bowler to take as many wickets in the PSL 2021 final.

For his outstanding achievements, he was deemed Best Emerging Player and Best Bowler of the tournament.

Overjoyed at the achievements, the young cricketer took to Twitter to express his happiness, dedicating them to his parents.

“Alhamdulillah!. To be the best-emerging player and best bowler of the tournament in @thePSLt20 is like dream come [true],” he tweeted.

The fast bowler dedicated his achievements to his mother “who always prays for me and to my late father ( if he was here would be proud of me)”.

Alhamdullah!. To be best emerging player and best bowler of the tournament in @thePSLt20 is like dream come. I want to dedicate my achievements to my mother who always prays fro me and to my late father( if he was here would be proud of me).Thanks and love to all my fans 🤙🤙. pic.twitter.com/tnOc1nF8oP — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) June 24, 2021

Moreover, Dahani has come a long way, from playing barefoot with a tape-ball on an uneven field to achieving laurels at the PSL. He didn’t have any facilities in his village, not even a proper connection to watch live cricket.

He would borrow shoes from his friends and do “jugaars” to watch live streams of cricket matches around the world.

“I was passionate about bowling fast and was known in my village for my fast bowling, that’s why many there had named me 3G bowler – to relate the speed with the speed of the internet,” Dahani had said then.

Note that on Thursday night, Team Multan Sultans listed themselves in the list of winners as they vanquished Zalmis by 47 runs in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 last night in Abu Dhabi.

Multan Sultans won the PSL 2021 final for the first time with a 47-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi under the captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan.