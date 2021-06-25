Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shahnawaz Dahani, the star player of PSL 2021, Dedicates Victory To Late Parents

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 11:58 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Shahnawaz Dahani PSL 2021 victory

After bagging a historic victory against Zalmis, Multan Sultans’ fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani dedicated his PSL 2021 achievements to his late father and mother after he ended the tournament on a high note.

Shahnawaz Dahani managed to take 20 wickets during the PSL 2021, becoming the third bowler to take as many wickets in the PSL 2021 final.

For his outstanding achievements, he was deemed Best Emerging Player and Best Bowler of the tournament.

Overjoyed at the achievements, the young cricketer took to Twitter to express his happiness, dedicating them to his parents.

“Alhamdulillah!. To be the best-emerging player and best bowler of the tournament in @thePSLt20 is like dream come [true],” he tweeted.

The fast bowler dedicated his achievements to his mother “who always prays for me and to my late father ( if he was here would be proud of me)”.

Moreover, Dahani has come a long way, from playing barefoot with a tape-ball on an uneven field to achieving laurels at the PSL. He didn’t have any facilities in his village, not even a proper connection to watch live cricket.

He would borrow shoes from his friends and do “jugaars” to watch live streams of cricket matches around the world.

“I was passionate about bowling fast and was known in my village for my fast bowling, that’s why many there had named me 3G bowler – to relate the speed with the speed of the internet,” Dahani had said then.

Note that on Thursday night, Team Multan Sultans listed themselves in the list of winners as they vanquished Zalmis by 47 runs in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 last night in Abu Dhabi.

Multan Sultans won the PSL 2021 final for the first time with a 47-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi under the captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

9 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
24 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
32 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
1 hour ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

9 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
24 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
32 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
1 hour ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...