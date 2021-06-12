Shakib Al Hasan Apologizes After His Petulant Side Sparked Outrage

Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan lost his temper and sparked outrage among the cricket fans globally after he was seen kicking the stumps while arguing with the on-field umpire during the Dhaka Premier Division T20 league.

Shakib Al Hasan let his frustration boil over the on-field umpire’s decision as he kicked and broke the stumps and began to argue with the officials.

The captain of Mohammedan Sporting Club, who had joined recently after a lengthy ICC ban, was playing against Abahani Limited on Friday when he reacted with fury after an appeal for lbw was turned down.

He kicked over the stumps at the non-striker’s end before shouting in the face of the standing umpire.

Videos of the incidents brought storm all over social media with the former national captain trending top on Twitter.

However, shortly after the match, Shakib extended an apology via his official Facebook handle. “Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home,” the message read.

“An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens, unfortunately. I apologize to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won’t be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all,” Hasan wrote.

On the other hand, Kazi Inam Ahmed, the chairman of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) – termed the incident “unfortunate”, and said he expected the umpires to submit their report by the end of the day (Friday).

“We saw there was a lot of excitement in this Abahani-Mohammedan game, and there were some incidents involving Shakib Al Hasan. It was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube, so I am sure all of you saw it. It is unfortunate. We expect players to keep their emotions under control even in the heated moments in cricket,” Ahmed said.

“This is not the example we want to see from Bangladesh’s professional, international players,” he added.

A decision on what action will be taken is likely to be taken by the officials.

This Is How Netizens Reacted To Shakib Al Hasan’s Frustrated Behaviour:

No Shakib! No shakib 😑 you can't do that pic.twitter.com/B5f61aRGJg — Abul Hasanat (@iamhasanat) June 11, 2021

Who’s this?

Is it Shakib al Hasan? pic.twitter.com/kk69rdyyod — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 11, 2021

One more… Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these… Chih… pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

Note that Shakib had to play in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 but he decided to play in this tournament.